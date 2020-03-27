Unemployment claims due to COVID-19 surpass 57K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – The number of unemployment insurance claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Rhode Island reached 57,725 as of Thursday, increasing by 3,754 in one day, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Temporary disability claims due to the disease totaled 141 Thursday, reaching a total of 6,041 since the DLT began tracking the figure on March 9. These claims represent people who remain employed but are at home due to illness, caring for someone with the new coronavirus or out of work due to a quarantine.

Total UI claims since March 9, including those due to the new coronavirus, totaled 61,195 as of Thursday. Total TDI claims in that period totaled 9,952.