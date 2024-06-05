UNFI eliminating chief operating officer position

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 10th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. is making another change in its leadership. The company is eliminating its chief operating officer position, according to a quarterly Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday that reported a $21 million loss in the third quarter that ended April 27. Erin Horvath, who was named the company’s chief operating

PROVIDENCE - United Natural Foods Inc. is making another change in its leadership.

The company is eliminating its chief operating officer position, according to a quarterly Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday that reported a $21 million loss in the third quarter that ended April 27.

Erin Horvath, who was named the company’s chief operating officer in March 2023 as part of its “Fuel the Future” strategy, will leave the company on June 14, according to the filing.

The company said it was eliminating Horvath’s position, “i

n an effort to continue to simplify its organizational structure, remove managerial layers and accelerate results.”

Horvath will receive a severance package, according to the filing, though details were not disclosed.

As chief operating officer, Horvath was responsible for driving project management underpinning the improvement plan, as well as ensuring successful implementation of the digital, technology and automation initiatives.

UNFI launched its “Fuel the Future" strategy in June 2022 where the wholesaler would focus on four areas of the business with growth potential: services, wholesale, retail and corporate business. Each growth area has an assigned leader reporting directly to CEO J. Alexander “Sandy” Miller Douglas.

The company said profits fell to $24 million in fiscal 2023 and

has since reported losses in the last three quarters.

In October, former

President

Christopher Testa

stepped down and Douglas assumed the title of CEO and president.