UNFI posts $66M profit in Q2

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. earned a $66 million profit in the company’s fiscal year second quarter that ended Jan. 29, or $1.08 per diluted share, the company reported Wednesday.

One year prior, the Providence-based natural and organic food company reported a profit of $59 million, or $1 per diluted share.

Quarterly sales totaled $7.4 billion, an increase from $6.9 billion one year prior.

“Our second-quarter sales were the highest in UNFI’s history, as our customers provided the products consumers sought for their winter holiday occasions. Despite accelerating inflation and supply chain concerns, UNFI continues to remain agile to provide the best possible service to our customers,” CEO Sandy Douglas said in a statement. “We are optimistic toward the second half of the fiscal year, as our Fuel the Future strategy continues to deliver real value and best positions our customers for success in today’s unpredictable environment.”

UNFI revenue channels for the fiscal second quarter:

The company’s sales to chains totaled $3.2 billion, a rise of 4.4% year over year.

Sales to independent retailers totaled $1.9 billion, a 12% increase year over year.

Sales to “supernatural” stores, including Whole Foods Market, totaled $1.5 billion, a rise of 11.9% year over year.

Retail sales totaled $643 million, a rise of 1.6% year over year.

Sales classified as “other” totaled $581 million, a rise of 2.3% year over year.