Union: Greenleaf marijuana dispensary worker reinstated after claiming wrongful termination

PORTSMOUTH – A worker at the Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center who claims he was wrongfully terminated in June for his union organizing efforts has been reinstated with full back pay, according to a union representing workers at the medical marijuana dispensary.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 Rhode Island and Massachusetts workers, announced on Wednesday that Ben Telford was reinstated at Greenleaf after months of investigations by the National Labor Relations Board. Telford, who sits on the union bargaining committee, was involved in spearheading the Greenleaf unionization that became official in April.

UFCW Local 328 filed a complaint regarding Telford’s termination with the National Labor Relations Board against Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center claiming violation of workers’ rights, the elimination of employee discounts during a six-week period, elimination of the Friday lunch program and transfer of bargaining unit work to a new classification.

Additional allegations included interrogation, surveillance and disparagement of employees for their union activity. After an investigation, the NLRB issued complaints on each of these charges against Greenleaf. Just a day before the court trial was set to take place, Greenleaf agreed to settle the complaint.

The settlement includes:

Back pay for employees during a six-week period the company did not extend their employee discount to eligible union voters.

Back pay for employees affected by the company’s elimination of the Friday lunch program for the past 25 weeks.

The immediate reinstatement of the Friday lunch program.

The offer of reinstatement to employee Ben Telford, who was illegally terminated by the company in June, with compensation of full back pay for wages.

The immediate restoration and protection of bargaining unit work for keyholders.

A signed commitment by the company to not interfere with employees’ rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act, to not disparage, surveil, discipline or discharge workers for their union activity, to not create new positions to avoid collective-bargaining obligations, to not transfer work to managers or other employees because of their union activity, and a commitment to bargain in good faith with UFCW Local 328.

Greenleaf employees held a one-day strike on June 26 protesting Telford’s firing by holding signs while standing in front of the cannabis dispensary.

Sam Marvin, director of organizing at UFCW Local 328 said in a statement, “It is critical that employers are held accountable when they break the law and violate workers’ rights. This settlement represents a significant achievement for Greenleaf workers in their pursuit for justice and fairness at their workplace, and we look forward to continuing to work together to build the futures they all have earned.”

The Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

