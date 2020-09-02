United Way awards $600K in grants to 41 nonprofit organizations

PROVIDENCE – Through its Rhode Island Recovers grant program, United Way of Rhode Island announced Aug. 20 it issued $600,000 in grants to 41 nonprofit organizations to support their efforts to continue offering services to Rhode Islanders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants ranged between $5,000 and $25,000, and are earmarked for general operating support, United Way said. Nonprofits that received the funding work in housing, workforce development, financial stability and expanded learning, and prioritized efforts that benefit communities of color.

United Way said the grants cover a time period from July 1 through Dec. 31.

“This is trust-based philanthropy, where our goal as an organization was to ensure that smaller, and often younger, nonprofits could continue to function and maintain the services they provide to those most at risk,” United Way CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The organizations that received the funding are:

A Leadership Journey

AIDS Care Ocean State

Amos House

AS220

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island

Center for Dynamic Learning

Center for Southeast Asians

Child & Family

Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic

Community Action Partnership of Providence

Direct Action for Rights and Equality

Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

DownCity Design

Federal Hill House Association

Fuerza Laboral – Power of Workers

International Charter School

Jammat Housing

Land and Water Sovereignty Project

Lucy’s Hearth

Man Up Inc.

McAuley Ministries

Mt. Hope Learning Center

Oasis International

Olneyville Neighborhood Association

ONE Neighborhood Builders

OpenDoors

Pawtucket-Central Falls Development

Pawtucket Housing Inc.

Progreso Latino

Reach Out and Read RI

Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation

Rhode Island Institute for Labor Studies and Research

San Miguel School

Stop Wasting Abandoned Property

The Rhode Island Center for Justice

Tomaquag Museum

Tri-County Community Action Agency

Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Corp.

Year Up Rhode Island

YMCA of Pawtucket

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.