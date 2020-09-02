United Way awards $600K in grants to 41 nonprofit organizations

PROVIDENCE – Through its Rhode Island Recovers grant program, United Way of Rhode Island announced Aug. 20 it issued $600,000 in grants to 41 nonprofit organizations to support their efforts to continue offering services to Rhode Islanders impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants ranged between $5,000 and $25,000, and are earmarked for general operating support, United Way said. Nonprofits that received the funding work in housing, workforce development, financial stability and expanded learning, and prioritized efforts that benefit communities of color.
United Way said the grants cover a time period from July 1 through Dec. 31.
“This is trust-based philanthropy, where our goal as an organization was to ensure that smaller, and often younger, nonprofits could continue to function and maintain the services they provide to those most at risk,” United Way CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement.
The organizations that received the funding are:
- A Leadership Journey
- AIDS Care Ocean State
- Amos House
- AS220
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island
- Center for Dynamic Learning
- Center for Southeast Asians
- Child & Family
- Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic
- Community Action Partnership of Providence
- Direct Action for Rights and Equality
- Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County
- Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island
- DownCity Design
- Federal Hill House Association
- Fuerza Laboral – Power of Workers
- International Charter School
- Jammat Housing
- Land and Water Sovereignty Project
- Lucy’s Hearth
- Man Up Inc.
- McAuley Ministries
- Mt. Hope Learning Center
- Oasis International
- Olneyville Neighborhood Association
- ONE Neighborhood Builders
- OpenDoors
- Pawtucket-Central Falls Development
- Pawtucket Housing Inc.
- Progreso Latino
- Reach Out and Read RI
- Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation
- Rhode Island Institute for Labor Studies and Research
- San Miguel School
- Stop Wasting Abandoned Property
- The Rhode Island Center for Justice
- Tomaquag Museum
- Tri-County Community Action Agency
- Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Corp.
- Year Up Rhode Island
- YMCA of Pawtucket
