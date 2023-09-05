United Way, Citizens, Centreville Bank partner on free tax prep program that returns $21M to Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE – The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, led locally by the United Way of Rhode Island Inc., helped to put $21 million back into the pockets of working Rhode Islanders, the nonprofit organization announced Sept. 1.

“VITA is a significant part of our economic empowerment work that not only enables thousands of our neighbors to keep more of their hard-earned money, but also provides a financial boost that helps them immediately,” Cortney Nicolato, United Way CEO and president, said in a statement. “The reach of VITA and the direct impact it has on our families and the state’s economy cannot be overstated. And it’s a program that wouldn’t be possible without our community partners.”

This year, a total of 19,608 federal and state tax returns were prepared and filed at no cost to Rhode Islanders. The figure of more than $21 million represents the value of the tax refunds and tax credits claimed, and the value of the preparation and filing services provided to eligible, benefiting taxpayers, according to a news release.

“This is all about strengthening the financial stability of our fellow Rhode Islanders,” Zoya Tseytlin, United Way program officer for workforce development and economic mobility, said in a statement. “Thousands of our working neighbors are cost-burdened and just an unexpected home repair or medical expense away from not being able to afford a basic need. VITA is a win for everybody.”

Supported by Citizens Bank and Centreville Bank in partnership with United Way, VITA is for working people and families earning $60,000 or less annually, according to the release. VITA was offered at 25 sites throughout Rhode Island, with each staffed by IRS-trained and certified volunteers who offered services in English and Spanish. More than 220 volunteers provided more than 40 hours of service each, according to the release.