United Way honors philanthropists Betsey Purinton and James English

PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island Inc. presented Betsey Purinton and James English with the Tocqueville United Award at a donor event May 9 at Roger Williams Park Lakeside Pavilion.

The award recognizes donors whose philanthropic commitment aligns with the organization’s community mission.

Purinton joined United Way in 2012 as a member of Women United, formerly the Women’s Leadership Council, focusing on expanding educational opportunities for children. She later served on the group’s executive committee, the board of directors and the Community Advisory Board, and co-chaired the Strategic Planning Committee, which developed the organization’s 2025 strategic plan.

English built his career in education, teaching in New Hampshire before working as a middle school administrator in New York City. He later joined Moses Brown School in Providence, where he held leadership roles for more than two decades. After retiring, he taught English as a second language at Progreso Latino in Central Falls and served as an adjunct language instructor at the Community College of Rhode Island.

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The couple directs their philanthropy toward organizations focused on education, human services and conservation, in addition to their support of United Way.

“Betsey and Jim lead with generosity and purpose, and they exemplify what it means to Live United,” said Jessica Barry, senior director of philanthropy for United Way of Rhode Island. “Their long-standing dedication to service and to investing in community has made a meaningful difference for countless Rhode Islanders, and we are honored to celebrate their impact.”