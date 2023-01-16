University Orthopedics partners with junior hockey organization The Northeast Generals

PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics has announced a new partnership with The Northeast Generals, an Attleboro-based premiere Tier II junior hockey organization.

As the organization’s official orthopedic provider, University Orthopedics will provide its teams with all musculoskeletal and orthopedic care.

“We are excited to partner with an esteemed and community-based organization like the Northeast Generals,” said Dr. Edward Akelman, president of University Orthopedics. “We look forward to supporting these talented athletes and helping them continue to not only compete but excel at the highest levels.”

“As we help bring players to the next level, the Generals organization prides itself on treating our athletes as people first and hockey players second,” said Matt Atherton, Northeast Generals’ president of business operations. “Their health and safety matters to us and ensuring they have access to the best possible orthopedic care is paramount.”

In addition to the Northeast Generals, University Orthopedics is the official orthopedic provider for multiple sports organizations at the amateur, collegiate and professional levels, including Providence Bruins, the Newport Gulls, Festival Ballet Providence, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, and Eastern Connecticut Conference, as well as collegiate programs at Brown University, University of Rhode Island and Salve Regina University.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.