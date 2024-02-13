UPS to lay off 130 Warwick employees
After questioning UPS about the letter, Taibi says the union was told they would receive an amended list of employees, which has yet to come.
As a result, Taibi says the union filed a grievance with UPS on Feb. 9 stating the company violated the Change of Operations article, which relates to layoffs, in its national agreement that was reached in September 2023. Also, the local union filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge with the National Labor Relations Board on Feb. 12 for the company’s failure to bargain with the union and provide information.
“We value the strong collective bargaining agreement the Teamsters have with UPS nationally and regionally, and are diligently enforcing its terms to protect our members,” Taibi said.
Mayer said the company plans to support affected employees.
"Our employees are extremely important to us, and we understand the impact this may have on their families," Mayer said. "We will work with those who may be impacted throughout the process to provide support."While UPS announced it is cutting 12,000 jobs companywide earlier this year, Mayer said those reductions affect non-union represented positions and are unrelated to the layoffs in Warwick. It was not immediately clear how many of the 12,000 job cuts affect Rhode Island employees. The layoffs come just months after Teamsters approved a tentative contract agreement with UPS in September 2023, putting an end to heated labor negotiations, according to The Associated Press. The agreement covers approximately 340,000 UPS workers in the U.S. and drivers will earn an average of $170,000 in annual pay and benefits by the end of the five-year contract, CBS News reported. The agreement also includes the 7,500 new full-time jobs and filling 22,500 open positions, which would allow more part-time workers to transition to full-time, The Associated Press reported. As the company’s revenue has taken a hit recently, UPS CEO Carol Tome said UPS will save $1 billion through job cuts during a January conference call, The Associated Press reported. UPS expects its 2024 revenue to fall in the range of around $92 billion to $94.5 billion, which is below Wall Street’s projections for more than $95.5 billion. Also, the company’s fourth quarter 2023 revenue fell by 7.8% to $24.92 billion, short of Wall Street’s expectations of $25.31 billion, according to a poll of analysts by FactSet. Profits for the quarter declined more than half to $1.61 billion, down from $3.45 billion, The Associated Press reported. (UPDATE: Adds comments from union principal officer in 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th paragraphs, addiional comment from UPS in 10th and 11th paragraphs.) Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com