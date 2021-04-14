URI College of Business raises $1.4M for initial phase of Ballantine Hall renovations

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island recently completed its initial fundraising phase to support the renovations of Ballantine Hall, home to the university’s College of Business.

URI said $1.4 million was raised toward the $18.7 million project, which will add 7,000 square feet and renovate more than 13,000 square feet of existing space at Ballantine Hall.

Two URI alumni, Kent Fannon and Diane Chace Fannon, donated $500,000 as part of a one-for-one matching challenge that raised more than $1 million toward the project’s design phase, URI said.

“This is a pivotal moment for the College of Business,” said Kent Fannon in a statement. “This renovation can bring in technological enhancements and make Ballentine an energetic, dynamic place where students congregate to see how the markets work and interact as they would in a business environment. We could not be more pleased to fuel this transformation.”

The project, which is slated to break ground in 2023 according to URI, will include enhancements to Ballentine Hall. Enhancements include an advanced trading room, an artificial intelligence lab, a business prototyping lab, interactive classroom spaces and an open lounge, URI said.

