URI receives $2.5M to study ‘ghost gear’ around offshore wind projects

Updated at 1:14 p.m.

By
-
LOST OR abandoned lobster traps are collected from Narragansett Bay. A team from the University of Rhode Island will monitor biodiversity and lost or abandoned fishing gear – dubbed ‘ghost gear’ – surrounding an offshore wind project under construction with the help of a three-year, $2.5 million grant from Ørsted A/S. / COURTESY COMMERCIAL FISHERIES RESEARCH FOUNDATION

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A team from the University of Rhode Island will monitor biodiversity and lost or abandoned fishing gear – dubbed ‘ghost gear’ – surrounding an offshore wind project under construction with the help of a three-year, $2.5 million grant from Ørsted A/S. The team effort, Monitoring Technologies for Ghost Gear and Ecosystem Biodiversity,

