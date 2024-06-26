URI workshop to prepare K-12 educators for AI impacts 

NORTH KINGSTOWN – As artificial intelligence continues to shake up education, a free workshop offered by the University of Rhode Island will prepare teachers and administrators to manage the technology’s current and future impacts in K-12 schools.

URI computer science faculty Victor Fay-Wolfe and Jessica Barrett developed the workshops in partnership with the state’s CS4RI initiative, the Rhode Island Society of Technology Educators and the Rhode Island Computer Science Teachers Association in response to rapid developments and increased usage in AI technology. The workshops will take place on July 22 and 23 at URI’s Fascitelli Center for Advanced Engineering, and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

“Just a year and a half ago, we wouldn’t be having this discussion,” Fay-Wolfe said in a statement. “But no, almost all educators are aware of AI and almost all of their students are using it. And it’s dramatically changing how they teach.

“The impacts have been on two sides for educators – how they can use it in their own professional development and delivery of education, and how they teach their students to use it effectively and responsibly,” he continued.

Vanessa Miller, technology integration coach at the Narragansett School District, as well as a member of the R.I. Computer Science Teachers Association and RISTE, will lead the workshops, which will also feature panel discussions and hands-on training opportunities.

The programming will provide offerings that cater to educators and administrators with differing levels of AI familiarity, the university said in a statement, with covered subjects including an introduction to AI; data privacy; the technology’s limitations and capabilities; and developing policies around AI usage.

“The workshops will provide a nice introduction and foundation for all educators regardless of their experience,” Barrett said. But for many, “It’s meant to be a first step.”

The organizers intend to hold more workshops on K-12 in AI education going forward, Barrett said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.