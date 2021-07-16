Valentine Whitman House acquired by Preserve Rhode Island

LINCOLN – The Valentine Whitman House, one of the few remaining “stone-enders” in Rhode Island, has been acquired by Preserve Rhode Island.

The house had been held by the town of Lincoln. The transfer of ownership was noted in a celebration Thursday.

The house was built in 1696 and is located at 1147 Great Road. “Stone-ender” architecture style is unique to Rhode Island, according to preservationists. It refers to construction that features a large stone fireplace making up one end of the house.

A comprehensive rehabilitation is planned by the nonprofit, which purchased the property for $10, according to town real estate records. The house will be transitioned into a location for vacation says or as a permanent residence, according to a news release.

The permanent protection afforded through the sale means the house will be protected from development and the exterior and select interior features will be secured.

The town of Lincoln noted that it had taken over the house after it was threatened by demolition in 1991. For the last 30 years, a volunteer group cared for the building.

Heritage Restoration Inc., a contractor that specializes in old and historic buildings, will be the contractor.

The funding for the purchase and rehabilitation are made possible by the 1772 Foundation, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Ocean State Charities and the Beacon Hill Pole Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

