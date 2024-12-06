Vedoe named Wheaton College’s new board chairperson

NORTON – Cheryl Vedoe, a Wheaton College alum and board of trustee emerita, has returned to her alma mater to lead Wheaton’s board of trustees. The private liberal arts college formally announced Thursday that Vedoe succeeded Janet Lindholm Lebovitz as board chairperson back in July. Wheaton says Vedoe, who spent her career in the technology

