Vedoe named Wheaton College’s new board chairperson

NORTON – Cheryl Vedoe, a Wheaton College alum and board of trustee emerita, has returned to her alma mater to lead Wheaton’s board of trustees.
The private liberal arts college formally announced Thursday that Vedoe succeeded Janet Lindholm Lebovitz as board chairperson back in July. Wheaton says Vedoe, who spent her career in the technology field, culminating in 30 years focused on the potential for technology in K–12 education, had previously served on the board of trustees from 2003 until 2018.
In her previous time as a trustee, Vedoe, Wheaton says, served as chair and vice chair of the audit, finance and facilities and student affairs committees. She also served on the academic affairs, executive, faculty/staff, philanthropy, and reach and reputation committees at the college as well.
Professionally, Vedoe previously worked for technology giant Apple Inc. in the early 1990s under then-CEO Steve Jobs, Wheaton says. She also was CEO of three different companies, including leading Apex Learning – a Seattle-based company started by Microsoft Corp. co-founder Paul Allen that provided digital curriculum for middle and high school students – for 17 years.
“I recognize that higher education is under a lot of pressure. Small, private, residential liberal arts colleges are facing challenges,” Vedoe said in a statement. “Change is difficult for all of us, but as the environment for higher education continues to change, Wheaton needs to evolve, grow and adapt so that it can continue to thrive.”
