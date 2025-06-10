Vertex Pharmaceuticals to lay off 125 R.I. employees

By
-
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS Inc. is laying off 125 people in Rhode Island, according to a WARN notice filed with the R.I. Department of Labor & Training on June 8.

PROVIDENCE – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. is laying off 125 people in Rhode Island, according to a WARN notice filed with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training on June 8. Vertex spokesperson Nina Devlin told Providence Business News on Tuesday the job cuts come due to the discontinued development of the company’s VX-264 “cells plus device” program for

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Meet Amgen Women Leaders in Science

Join us for an enlightening forum featuring Alli Ferguson and Satpal Kundra, two distinguished women…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR