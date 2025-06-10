Vertex Pharmaceuticals to lay off 125 R.I. employees

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. is laying off 125 people in Rhode Island, according to a WARN notice filed with the R.I. Department of Labor and Training on June 8.

Vertex spokesperson Nina Devlin told Providence Business News on Tuesday the job cuts come due to the discontinued development of the company’s VX-264 “cells plus device” program for Type 1 diabetes. The company halted the program because it wasn’t effective in a phased study.

“As a result, certain roles related specifically to the VX-264 program have been eliminated and our three Providence buildings will be consolidated into our 225 Carolina Ave. location.

“We value the contributions of every team member impacted, and we are committed to ensuring as smooth a transition as possible, including offering severance, outplacement support and career counseling,” Devlin said.

The Providence research and development site, which joined Vertex in 2019, is a 1

5,000-square-foot facility that is a key partner for the company’s Type 1 diabetes program. The company also has a 12,700-square-foot site in Warwick that serves as an extension of the Providence research and development site that focuses on design, prototyping, equipment and process support.

take effect Aug. 8, according to the WARN filing.

Vertex employs more than 6,000 people across the globe with its headquarters located in Boston.

The Providence site currently employs approximately 200 people. About 60 will remain after the layoffs