Veterans Assembled electronics reopens as STRAC Institute

PROVIDENCE – The Veterans Assembled electronics training school has reopened its doors as the STRAC Institute, the city-based school announced.

STRAC stands for skills, training and certification. Located in Providence, the program, in which students can achieve senior and master electronics technician certifications, is billed as affordable and can be completed online, according to STRAC.

Founded in 2009, the VAe mission is to help veterans find new careers in electronics. The STRAC curriculum has been offered since February, according to the institute, through Job Corps, a U.S. Department of Labor program. The STRAC Institute says the four- to five-month training opportunity is now available to those with a high school diploma, or the equivalent, whether or not they have completed military service.

“We are excited to begin offering this program to everyone, veteran and non-veteran alike, for just a fraction of the cost of any traditional two- or four-year college or tech school,” said Michael Videira, president of the STRAC Institute. “We’ve seen and experienced firsthand the type of impact our program has had on our students and those who employ them.”

According to the institute, classrooms have industry-standard equipment. Each student gets the support of a career advocate, along with courses in leadership, resume writing and interview training.

“The transition to STRAC Institute will allow us to continue expanding our program offerings, as we look to develop curriculums for the most in-demand trade industries” said Videira. “We have developed a significant network of terrific companies that hire our graduates, and we have designed and evolved our curriculum to meet the ever-changing demands of those companies.”

STRAC Institute also has training schools in Fort Bragg, N.C., as well as three Florida locations, in Orlando, Belleview and Melbourne.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.