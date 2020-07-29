Virtual learning the new norm, Cox offers Connect2Compete to qualifying students in need of internet

WEST WARWICK – Cox Communications Inc. is offering its low-cost internet, Connect2Compete, to qualifying new customers for free for two months to help with barriers for students returning to school in a virtual environment, the company announced. With signups being accepted from now until September 30, the free service also includes technical support at no charge, according to Cox.

“Distance learning is the new normal, and we’re focused on removing barriers so all kids can advance in this environment,” said Pat Esser, president and CEO of Cox Communications. “The internet levels the playing field and there are kids that need us now more than ever.”

The Cox Connect2Compete program is available to families with at least one child at home who is in Grades K-12, and is in a qualifying government subsidies program: The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF, Head Start, WIC, LIHEAP or public housing, according to Cox.

Benefits of Cox’s Connect2Compete program include two months of free Connect2Compete service with remote desktop and phone support, according to Cox, for the eligible new customers. After the free period expires, the service is $9.95 per month. Free WiFi modem rental and access to the Cox Digital Academy for computer literacy training is part of the package, as well, Cox said in a press release. More information is available on Connect2Compete at www.cox.com/c2c.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.