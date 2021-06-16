A second summit in this series on Sept. 9 will focus on all workers in the health care industry.



Encouraging health care professionals to take care of themselves, first, in the face of increased workplace-based stress was one of the key messages of a virtual summit presented on June 15 by Providence Business News in collaboration with Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island.

Dr. Wendy Cohen, the physician evaluation director of Physician Health Services Inc., a subsidiary of the Massachusetts Medical Society, was keynote speaker. She emphasized that physicians need to recognize the symptoms of depression and burnout and take steps to secure their own health. Physician burnout is a syndrome that is characterized by symptoms including emotional exhaustion, cynicism and reduced effectiveness.

Cohen, a board-certified psychiatrist, and Kathleen Boyd, physician health program director at the Rhode Island Medical Society, spoke on resources and practical ways to recover from stress and professional burnout.

