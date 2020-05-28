Coronavirus-related unemployment claims continue to rise in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance filings related to COVID-19 pandemic rose by 364 Wednesday to 162,812, according to data from the R.I. Department of Labor and Training released Thursday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased by 583 to 58,915. The program provides unemployment benefits to the self-employed, small-business owners and contractors who would not normally be eligible.

All initial unemployment claims in the state since March 9 have totaled 232,549, rising by 1,091 on Wednesday, the DLT said. The figure includes both unemployment insurance and PUA filings.

Temporary disability claims due to the virus increased by 46 on Wednesday to 12,230. All TDI claims since March 9 have totaled 23,380.

