WalletHub: R.I. 10th-best state for jobs

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranks as the 10th-best state in the nation for jobs in a WalletHub report released Wednesday.

The study, which ranked the Ocean State No. 6 in 2022, considered more than 35 metrics across key indicators, including job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality.

Rhode Island ranked No. 1 in the nation for its low unemployment rates, No. 3 for average length of work week in hours, No. 13 for job opportunities, No. 27 in average commute time and No. 28 in job satisfaction.

However, the report also noted Rhode Island was No. 46 in the nation for monthly average salary and No. 48 for job growth.

Washington ranked No. 1 overall in the study, followed by Virginia, Utah, Vermont and Florida. Rhode Island ranked No. 3 in New England, behind Vermont and Massachusetts.

Massachusetts ranked No. 9 overall, which included a ranking of No. 47 for average commute time.

West Virginia was ranked No. 50, just below Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana and Pennsylvania.