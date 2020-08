Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

For the first time in Rhode Island, mail ballots topped in-person voting in the spring presidential primary. Election officials in several communities have good reason to hope that continues on Sept. 8 and Nov. 3. Lost in the news that the U.S. Supreme Court had rejected a challenge to the state suspension of a requirement…