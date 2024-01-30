Warfield, McIntosh, McKanna promoted to partner at DiSanto, Priest & Co.

WARWICK – Jeffrey Warfield, Katie McIntosh and Melissa McKanna have each been promoted to partner at DiSanto, Priest & Co., effective Jan. 1, the accounting firm announced.

Warfield joined the Tax Department at DiSanto, Priest & Co. in 2022 after serving in multiple roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and regional accounting firms in Massachusetts. He began his public accounting career as a staff accountant with Ziner & Co. in Massachusetts in 1996 and has more than 25 years of experience specializing in domestic and international tax advisory, strategic planning and consulting services in a variety of industries. He has also advised privately owned businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as boards of directors of various Massachusetts nonprofits, according to a news release.

Warfield earned both his undergraduate degree with a concentration in accounting and his Master of Science in taxation from Bentley University.

McIntosh began her public accounting career in 2007 with DiSanto, Priest & Co. and most recently held the position of principal in the Middle Market Department. She also serves as a director of the DiSanto Priest Charitable Foundation. She has more than 17 years of experience, specializing in a variety of industries, including real estate and professional services, from an accounting, tax compliance and planning perspective.

McIntosh received both her undergraduate degree with a concentration in accounting and her Master of Science in taxation from Bryant University.

McKanna joined the Tax Department at DiSanto, Priest & Co. in 2013. She began her public accounting career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2009 and has more than 15 years of experience, specializing in complex transactions in the real estate industry, as well as having a niche focus with the firm’s venture capital/private equity clients and the enterprises that they invest in, according to the release.

McKanna received her undergraduate degree with a concentration in accounting from Bryant University and her Master of Science in taxation from Northeastern University. She also serves as a member of the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants’ Federal and State Tax Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeffrey, Katie, and Melissa to the partnership team and look forward to their continued contributions to our clients and the firm overall as we seek to remain one of the largest independently owned and operated, multi-service professional service firms in New England,” Emilio Colapietro, managing partner of DiSanto, Priest & Co., said in a statement.

DiSanto, Priest & Co. provides a full array of tax planning, tax compliance, assurance and wealth advisory services to the owner-operators of privately held companies in the construction, commercial fishing, distribution, manufacturing, precious metals, professional services, real estate, retail, and technology industries.