Warren Alpert Foundation names 3 new directors, Hirsch as board chair

PROVIDENCE – The Warren Alpert Foundation has elected three new directors and a new board chairperson.

David M. Hirsch, the managing partner of Providence-based private investment firm Mustang Partners LLC, has been named the board’s new chairperson. He will succeed Dr. Joseph Martin, former Harvard Medical School dean, as chairperson on Jan. 1, the foundation said.

The foundation is the state’s largest funder of health- and medical-related research, with a focus on improving public health.

Hirsch, the foundation said, has previously served as chairperson for the Rhode Island Foundation and the Miriam Hospital Foundation, among other various board roles.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the foundation elected to its board Keith Blanchette, partner of Worcester, Mass.-based law firm Stolberg, Ebbling & Blanchette; Dr. Wendy K. Chung, director of clinical genetics at Columbia University; and Bryant University President Emeritus Ronald K. Machtley.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette .