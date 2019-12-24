Warwick home near Narragansett Bay sells for $1.7M

WARWICK — A four-bedroom home along Narragansett Bay and close to Warwick Country Club was sold for $1.7 million, Mott & Chase Sotheby’s International Realty said on Tuesday.

The 7,940-square-foot, five-and-a-half-bathroom home at 30 Angell Court includes a cabana, a heated outdoor in-ground pool and manicured grounds, according to a news release. The home also was recently renovated to include “high-end” finishes.

The sale closed Dec. 20. The property was acquired by Graham S. and Sandhya R. Gardner from Colin G. Overton, according to city records. The residential sale is the second-highest in Warwick this year, according to the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service.

East Greenwich-based The Monaco Group, sales associates of Mott & Chace, represented the seller and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyers.

