Warwick home sells for $2.2M, highest sale in city this year

WARWICK – An 1875-era home became the city’s highest-priced sale of the year.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Thursday that the home at 444 Narragansett Bay Ave. was recently sold for $2.2 million. The 5,839-square-foot home, Mott & Chace said, is sited on two waterfront acres, and includes an in-ground pool, a guest house and a standalone carriage house with a four-bay garage.

City officials told Providence Business News that Stephen and Sandra Sangermano, who are currently residing in Florida, have purchased the home. According to city property records, Derek and Heidi Young, the previous owners, purchased the property in April 2022 for $1.8 million. The city assesses the property at $1.9 million.

The sellers were represented by Donna Conway and Amy I. Doorley-Lucas, both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

