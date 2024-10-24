Warwick Neck colonial overlooking Narragansett Bay sells for $1.25M

WARWICK – A 2,700-square-foot colonial on Warwick Neck, overlooking Narragansett Bay, recently sold for $1.25 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 1258 Warwick Neck Ave. home, which was constructed in 1957, contains two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The two-story home features an open floor plan with multiple seating areas, a central staircase and a formal dining area. The home features a recently remodeled eat-in kitchen, with new appliances, quartz countertops and “coastal cabinetry with leather pulls,” according to Residential Properties.

The living room features a new gas fireplace and custom woodwork.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom features a wall of windows, along with a private bathroom with a view of the water. And it comes with a dressing room that was fully outfitted by California Closets, with several custom storage features, the real estate firm said.

The home’s walk-out basement features two new sliding door systems, maximizing the views, the real estate firm said, and the basement includes a laundry room and storage area.

The backyard features a stone patio, and the property includes an attached two-car garage, according to Residential Properties.

The home was most recently valued by Warwick property assessors in 2024 as being worth a total of $900,500, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associates Jim DeRentis and Derek Simpson were the co-listing agents, and their colleague, sales associate Lisa Pisaturo, represented the buyer.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Michael Lake and it was purchased by Kathleen Gerhard.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.