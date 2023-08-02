Warwick Schools to modify renovated playground to make it ADA-compliant

WARWICK – A renovated playground at a local elementary school must be modified to make it compliant wit the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a settlement reached between the Warwick School Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha said the settlement is based on a complaint his office received that alleged the renovated playground at Warwick Neck Elementary School – which was upgraded in 2019 – failed to make access to individuals with disabilities, including those with wheelchairs.

The school department, Cunha says, agreed to make changes and significant modifications to the playground, which are currently underway.

The modifications, per the agreement, are required to be completed by Aug. 15, 2024.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.