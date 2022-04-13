Warwick software developer Brave River Solutions acquires Sidewalk Branding

PROVIDENCE – Brave River Solutions, a Warwick-based software and development firm, acquired East Providence search engine marketing agency Sidewalk Branding Co. for an undisclosed amount on Wednesday.

As a result of the transaction, Sidewalk Branding founder and President Chris Sheehy has been named Brave River’s director of digital services.

“Brave River and Sidewalk Branding crossed paths a number of times over the years, and we have always had a great deal of respect for Chris and his expertise,” said Jim McAssey, Brave River president. “Bringing Chris on board gives a real boost to our already solid capabilities, and we are excited to offer the clients currently served independently by Brave River and Sidewalk Branding the power of our combined service offerings.”

Sheehy has been a frequent speaker on technical search engine optimization and online advertising topics at universities, business groups and industry publications. As president of Sidewalk Branding, Sheehy directly supported and guided organizations across a variety of industries to best achieve their marketing goals while maximizing return on investment, Brave River said.

In his new role, Sheehy will work directly with clients and while guiding the Brave River digital marketing team to ensure the company is proving solid support while keeping up with industry trends and technology.

“Brave River and Sidewalk Branding are both hyper-focused on client support and forging long-term partnerships with our clients. When the opportunity to join forces with the Brave River team came along, I knew it was a perfect fit and a great way for me to provide our current clients with a broader array of services,” said Sheehy.

Founded in 2000, Brave River Solutions is a provider of business technology services – including e-business solutions, information technology support, and technology consulting throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. The company employs 27 people according to PBN’s 2022 Book of Lists and was among the honorees of PBN’s Best Places to Work in 2021.