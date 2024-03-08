Was it a good idea for Rhode Island to allow online casino gaming?

Rhode Island on March 5th became the seventh state to offer online casino gaming.

Adults must be 21 or older to play slots and table games with Bally’s Corp. anywhere in Rhode Island via a desktop computer or a mobile app. Customers can create an online account by downloading the Bally Casino app or visiting Ballycasino.com.

Approximately 170 slot games will initially be offered through iGaming, including many of the popular casino games available at Rhode Island’s two Bally’s casinos.

The blackjack and roulette table games will feature a live dealer with whom online players may ask questions, and they may interact with other players as well.

- Advertisement -

All customers must be physically located in Rhode Island to wager.

Nearly 62% of the slot revenue and 15% of the table game revenue will go to the state, and the state will have regulatory control over iGaming, according to Bally’s.