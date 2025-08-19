Washington Trust marks 225 years with statewide giveaways, community celebrations

PROVIDENCE – The Washington Trust Co. has launched a series of community appreciation events throughout the month in celebration of its 225 years of continuous operation, a milestone that underscores its legacy as the oldest community bank in the United States and the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island.

The celebration began on Aug. 11, with surprise giveaways at popular destinations and local businesses across the state, according to the bank, which opened on Aug. 22, 1800.

Washington Trust team members visited locations from Cumberland to Westerly, surprising people with complimentary treats and gifts along the way. The stops and surprises included:

Free carousel rides at Roger Williams Park.

Complimentary ice cream at Westerly Town Beach.

Free Del’s Lemonade.

Dessert giveaways at Matunuck Oyster Bar.

Gift cards for shoppers at McQuade’s Marketplace and Dave’s Marketplace.

Free admission at the Providence Children’s Museum.

“This anniversary isn’t just about Washington Trust’s history – it’s about the community that helped shape it,” said Edward O. Handy III, chairman and CEO of Washington Trust. “We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with the people who’ve supported us every step of the way.”

Washington Trust will hold a customer appreciation day at each of its branches later this month, according to the bank.

