Washington Trust rebrands wealth management with single name, new website

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co.’s wealth management division is getting a rebrand, the company announced in November.

As of Nov. 15, the wealth management division across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut will be known as Washington Trust Wealth Management.

The name has already been used by the company’s Rhode Island wealth management group. Now it will also apply to its Wellesley, Mass.-based Weston Financial Group and to Halsey Associates in New Haven, Conn., which were acquired by Washington Trust in 2005 and 2015, respectively, the release stated.

As part of the rebranding, the bank is also launching a separate website for its wealth management group at washtrustwealth.com.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.