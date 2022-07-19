Washington Trust reports 25 tons of documents recycled from community shred events

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. reported 25 tons of documents shredded during its annual community shredding events this year, according to a news release.

The shredding reflects results from free shredding events held at six branches during two days this spring. By collecting and recycling documents, the bank aims to lessen industrial waste and conserve resources, with the 25 tons representing the equivalent of 434 trees saved, 178,500 gallons of water conserved, 76 cubic tons of waste diverted from the landfill and 50 barrels of oil saved, the release stated.

