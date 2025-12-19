WaterFire well worth investing in

By
-

Providence and WaterFire are linked for the next 20 years thanks to a lease deal that is as good for the city as it is for the nonprofit. City Councilwoman Jo-Anne Ryan was right to call the city’s purchase of the WaterFire Arts Center and $1-a-year lease deal an investment, rather than a bailout. WaterFire

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Everyone needs science. Science needs everyone.

The Amgen Foundation is guided by the belief that all students should have the opportunity…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display