Waterfront home in Jamestown sold for $4.5M

JAMESTOWN – A shingled, waterfront home at 147 Beavertail Road in Jamestown has sold for $4.5 million.

It is the highest price for a single-family sale in the town this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, whose agent represented the sellers and facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyers.

Built in 1992, the custom home has a series of gabled windows and 10 rooms. It has five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to the town assessor records.

The property was sold by Shelley Bickford Koch, Pamela Bickford Corsi and Suzanne Bickford on May 28, according to the town deed record. The new owners are Glendon M. Elliott and Caroline R. Elliott, according to the deed.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.