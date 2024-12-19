Waterfront home in South Kingstown sells for $3.5M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A 3,300-square-foot waterfront home recently sold for $3.5 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The 64 Segar Court property contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The sale of the property is one of the top five sales in South Kingstown for 2024, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The custom home, constructed in 1998, overlooks Segar Cove and Potter Pond, and the property comes with a dock and access to the Great Salt Pond waterfront through a private road surrounded by stone walls and open meadows.

The 2.85-acre property is flush with trees and a footpath to the dock, the real estate firm said.

Inside the custom one-level home, there’s a marble foyer and a large living room, with a fireplace and walls of windows for waterfront views, the firm said.

The home’s large primary bedroom comes with a bathroom of its own and a walk-in closet.

The family room is filled with built-in storage fixtures and there’s a half-bathroom right next to it, along with a laundry room, the real estate firm said.

The home’s finished basement contains two bedrooms, with an adjoining bath.

The property was most recently valued by South Kingstown property assessors in 2024 as being worth $2.47 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Barbara Stamp represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction. The Alpern & Mesenbourg Group, which is part of Keller Williams Coastal, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Raymond Jablonski, as trustee of the Credit Shelter Trust. The property was purchased by the Mark R. Gagnon Revocable Trust, of Charlestown, according to the trustee’s deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.