Waterfront home sells for $2M in North Kingstown’s biggest 2022 sale

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A shingle-style waterfront cottage recently sold for more than $2 million in North Kingstown, making it the biggest real estate transaction in the town so far this year, according to the real estate firm that represented the buyer.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale of 66 Spring St. for $2.05 million. The 3,000-square-foot home features four bedrooms, one full bathroom and two half-baths.

The two-story home was constructed in 1910 and is located on 1.2 acres of land. In addition to the house, the property includes a 462-square-foot garage, an in-ground pool, two sheds and a wooden deck.

The property overlooks Plum Beach and is located in the village of Saunderstown.

The property was sold by Charles Means and Paul Silver, as co-executors of the estate of the late Carol Blair. Residential Properties Ltd. represented the sellers in the deal.

The home was bought by a Delaware-based limited liability company called Liberty A LLC. Blair owned the home since 1986 until her death last year, according to public records.

The property was last appraised by the town this year to be valued at $1.7 million, according to North Kingstown assessor records.

