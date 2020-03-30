Waterfront home sold in Westerly for $5.99M, second-highest transaction for state this year

WESTERLY – A waterfront property with private beach access has sold for $5.99 million, the second-highest price for a sale in 2020 in Rhode Island, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

Lila Delman Real Estate represented the buyer.

The property, called Windswept, is at 9 Water’s Edge Road. It sits on nearly an acre of land and has water on three sides. The house covers more than 4,000 square feet. The site includes four deep-water moorings.

According to online property records, the home had 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms last year, and was assessed by the town at $5.76 million. It was built in 1997.

Westerly property records indicate the home was sold by Robert L. Prosser, trustee, and Judith McKinley Prosser Trustees. The identity of the buyer was not immediately available, as the deed had not been recorded as of March 27.

