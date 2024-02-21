WaterRower acquires New York-based CityRow

WARREN – Following a yearslong manufacturing partnership, Rhode Island exercise machine manufacturer WaterRower Inc. has acquired New York City-based CityRow.

CityRow founder and CEO Helaine Knapp announced the merging of the two businesses on LinkedIn late last month.

In a post, Knapp called WaterRower “our backer, partner and steady manufacturer since our inception,” adding “there is no better place for this brand, our clients and our team than under their stewardship.”

CityRow provides virtual classes and other technology resources for rowing machine users.

The terms of the deal were not immediately available.

WaterRower, which specializes in the manufacturing of rowing machines, has around 120 employees and serves a domestic and international clientele. All production and engineering takes place at the company’s 520 Metacom Ave. headquarters in Warren.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.