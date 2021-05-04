Watkins promoted to Vice President of Emergency Shelters for Crossroads Rhode Island

Jennifer Watkins, BSW, who has been with Crossroads in a variety of roles for 21 years, will serve as Vice President of Emergency Shelters, making her the newest member of Crossroads’ Senior Leadership team. Crossroads Rhode Island is the leading provider of housing and services to those experiencing homelessness in the state. Crossroads strives to help homeless or at-risk individuals and families secure stable and affordable housing. The local non-profit owns more than 370 residences statewide and provides a range of support services including 24-hour/7-day-a-week emergency shelter, basic needs assistance, case management, and education and employment services.