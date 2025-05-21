‘We are heartbroken.’ Matunuck Oyster Bar owner vows to reopen in wake of fire
Updated at 11:52 a.m.
TOPICS
Updated at 11:52 a.m.
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
With four major hospital campuses, multiple offsite facilities (ambulatory care, MRI buildings, offices) and buildings…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
“When you look at the building, it’s still standing, but it had major damage inside between water, smoke and fire,” Pinch said. “The majority of the building is going to need to be replaced ... Oyster Bar has been a fixture for everybody for since 2009. You just feel bad for all the workers and the owner that’s worked hard to build the business and then to see it go so quick.”Raso opened Matunuck Oyster Bar in 2009 as an extension of his oyster farm on Potter Road in the East Matunuck village of South Kingstown. The restaurant regularly offers oyster farm tours for the public. The oyster bar's littlenecks and chourico dish was lauded as one of the “Best Dishes” of the year in 2023 and USA Today listed the location on its “ Restaurants of the Year ” list in 2024. "I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our neighbors, patrons, partners, colleagues and friends from Rhode Island and beyond, who have reached out over the last several hours with selfless offers to help," Raso said. "We are humbled by this outpouring of kindness from our community, and we are working to explore the most efficient and most impactful avenues available in order to ensure that our staff receives assistance during this difficult time. "We are humbled and grateful for what Matunuck Oyster Bar represents to so many people."
Rhode Island resident Mary Beth Mackay told WPRI her family has celebrated countless milestones at the restaurant over the years.
“From marriages to pregnancies to new babies,” Mackay said. “The staff that works here is amazing and the seating is always enough to fit our family as it grows … It meant everything,” she added, referring to the oyster bar.”Boon Street Market at 145 Boon St. in Narragansett opened its doors to first responders of the Matunuck Oyster Bar fire at 10 a.m. for free drinks and food. Bend Yoga Studio is planning a fundraiser for the restaurant’s staff on May 31. Bend's owner, Caroline Keene, told WPRI that she worked at the oyster bar for “six incredible years” before opening her own business. “It wasn’t just a job – it was a community,” Keene said in a social media post. “This place supported me through some of the most important steps in my life, including the early stages of my journey as an entrepreneur.” “While the circumstances are devastating, I am honored to be in a position that allows me to help. It’s my turn to give back,” she said. “These are the people who show up every day with heart, dedication and so much passion – and they deserve all the support we can give.” Other eateries across the state reacted on social media as well, including Midtown Oyster Bar in Newport “From one oyster bar to another, we’re deeply saddened to hear about the fire at Matunuck Oyster Bar,” Midtown Oyster Bar wrote posted on X. “As fellow Rhode Islanders and lovers of oysters, we share not only the same home state, but the same passion for serving our local community.” A gofundme page has also been created to help with the rebuilding effort and affected employee assistance. (UPDATE: Adds creation of gofundme page in 22nd paragraph) Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.