‘We are heartbroken.’ Matunuck Oyster Bar owner vows to reopen in wake of fire

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

At this time, due to space capacity, only winners can purchase tickets and there is a 1 table limit. If you would like to be added to a wait list to purchase a 2nd table, email events@pbn.com

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Hours after a fire severely damaged his popular eatery Tuesday, Matunuck Oyster Bar owner Perry Raso said he is committed to reopening the beloved establishment while helping affected employees. Raso said Tuesday night that he’s already working with the R.I. Department of Labor & Training and other public officials to “identify available

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Hours after a fire severely damaged his popular eatery Tuesday, Matunuck Oyster Bar owner Perry Raso said he is committed to reopening the beloved establishment while helping affected employees.

DLT spokesperson Edwine “Drine” Paul confirmed for the Rhode Island Current that was department has been in conversations with Raso.

“The department is coordinating efforts with the restaurant to expedite our rapid response services to support all of the impacted workers,” Paul told the Current. “We want to make sure that we support them at this difficult time.”

Union Fire District Steve Pinch told reporters that firefighters arrived at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the Matunuck Oyster Bar. The state fire marshal's office is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Raso said Tuesday night that he's already working with the R.I. Department of Labor & Training and other public officials to "identify available resources" for his workers. "As we assess our next steps, our first priority is in finding ways to assist our more than 300 full-time and seasonal employees, whose service and dedication have made Matunuck Oyster Bar what it is today, and who rely on this business to support themselves and their families," Raso said in a statement.In his statement Tuesday night, Raso thanked the firefighters who battled the blaze. "While the damage to our building is devastating to me, our patrons, and our employees, we are very thankful no one was injured," he said. Raso gave no timetable for when the restaurant on Succotash Road would reopen. But he said, "While we are heartbroken that our doors will be temporarily closed, we are committed to opening them back up and welcoming guests back to our tables as soon as possible.”

“When you look at the building, it’s still standing, but it had major damage inside between water, smoke and fire,” Pinch said. “The majority of the building is going to need to be replaced ... Oyster Bar has been a fixture for everybody for since 2009. You just feel bad for all the workers and the owner that’s worked hard to build the business and then to see it go so quick.”

Raso opened Matunuck Oyster Bar in 2009 as an extension of his oyster farm on Potter Road in the East Matunuck village of South Kingstown. The restaurant regularly offers oyster farm tours for the public.

The oyster bar's littlenecks and chourico dish was lauded as one of the “Best Dishes” of the year in 2023 and USA Today listed the location on its “ Restaurants of the Year ” list in 2024.

"I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our neighbors, patrons, partners, colleagues and friends from Rhode Island and beyond, who have reached out over the last several hours with selfless offers to help," Raso said. "We are humbled by this outpouring of kindness from our community, and we are working to explore the most efficient and most impactful avenues available in order to ensure that our staff receives assistance during this difficult time. "We are humbled and grateful for what Matunuck Oyster Bar represents to so many people."

Rhode Island resident Mary Beth Mackay told WPRI her family has celebrated countless milestones at the restaurant over the years.

“From marriages to pregnancies to new babies,” Mackay said. “The staff that works here is amazing and the seating is always enough to fit our family as it grows … It meant everything,” she added, referring to the oyster bar.”

Boon Street Market at 145 Boon St. in Narragansett opened its doors to first responders of the Matunuck Oyster Bar fire at 10 a.m. for free drinks and food.

Bend Yoga Studio is planning a fundraiser for the restaurant’s staff on May 31. Bend's owner, Caroline Keene, told WPRI that she worked at the oyster bar for “six incredible years” before opening her own business.

“It wasn’t just a job

–

it was a community,” Keene said in a social media post. “This place supported me through some of the most important steps in my life, including the early stages of my journey as an entrepreneur.”

“While the circumstances are devastating, I am honored to be in a position that allows me to help. It’s my turn to give back,” she said. “These are the people who show up every day with heart, dedication and so much passion

–

and they deserve all the support we can give.”

Other eateries across the state reacted on social media as well, including Midtown Oyster Bar in Newport

“From one oyster bar to another, we’re deeply saddened to hear about the fire at Matunuck Oyster Bar,” Midtown Oyster Bar wrote posted on X. “As fellow Rhode Islanders and lovers of oysters, we share not only the same home state, but the same passion for serving our local community.”

A gofundme page has also been created to help with the rebuilding effort and affected employee assistance. (UPDATE: Adds creation of gofundme page in 22nd paragraph) Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.