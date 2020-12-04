Webster Bank to close 27 unidentified locations next spring

WATERBURY, Conn. – Webster Bank on Friday said it will close 27 unidentified locations next spring, but insists it will maintain a strong presence in the region.

The Connecticut-based bank has a four-state footprint that includes 20 branches in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., according to PBN’s 2020 Book of Lists. It also operates in New York.

Elaine K. Ficarra, a Webster vice president for external communications, declined to say which branches will close, citing a statement that said the bank is “communicating with our customers and information regarding specific banking centers will be available shortly.

“We will continue to have a strong presence with 129 banking centers” in the four states, the bank said.

Webster CEO John R. Ciulla in October said that in addition to its retail branch network, the bank was looking at cutting back on corporate office space, according to Boston Business Journal.

COVID-19 has “accelerated changes in customer preferences and shifting workplace dynamics,” he said during the October earnings call.