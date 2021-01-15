Were you OK with Gov. Gina M. Raimondo not taking questions from reporters during her final COVID-19 briefing?

It had been nearly three weeks since Gov. Gina M. Raimondo had spoken publicly in Rhode Island before her Jan. 13 COVID-19 briefing, which she said that day she expects will be her last. A lot happened in the interim, including her nomination to become the next U.S. commerce secretary.

Reporters naturally had lots of questions for the governor, about both the state’s progress in fighting the still-raging pandemic and the expected transition to the next governor, Lt. Gov. Daniel J. McKee. On the former, she deferred to other members of her administration.

She chose, however, not to take any questions herself from reporters. And it remains unclear if she will continue not taking public questions from reporters for the remainder of her tenure.

McKee, who has not had a strong working relationship with Raimondo at the Statehouse, also appeared at the Jan. 13 briefing.

He noted that while work on his transition to the governor’s office is underway, “There’s only room for one governor at a time.”

