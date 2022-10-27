Westerly 19th-century cottage sells for $9.95M

WESTERLY – A 19th-century cottage at 8 Westerly Road has been sold for $9.95 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which served as representatives for both the buyer and seller, announced Thursday.

It is the highest-priced home to be sold in the town this year. This sale eclipses the 3,690-square-foot home at 52 Wawaloam Drive, which sold for $5.5 million on Oct. 24.

Mott & Chace said the 8 Westerly Road property is one of three residences in the family compound built for Mrs. Clara H. Stanton, a descendant of one of the early settlers of Rhode Island.

The 7,300-square-foot home sits on nearly 1.4 acres overlooking the ocean. It features nine bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one-half bathroom.

It is unclear who the home’s new owner is. According to town property records, a trustee of Penelope Kelly previously owned the property.

The town has valued the home at $5.1 million, according to property records.