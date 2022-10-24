Westerly waterfront cottage sold for $5.5M

WESTERLY – A 1950 New England shingle-style cottage at 52 Wawaloam Drive has been sold for $5.5 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty – which served as representatives for both the buyer and seller – announced Monday.

It is the highest-priced home to be sold in the town this year. This sale eclipses the 1,734-square-foot home at 32 Champlin Drive that was sold for $5.1 million last month.

Mott & Chace said the 52 Wawaloam Drive property is located near the ocean, with views of Block Island and the Watch Hill Lighthouse. It also has four bedrooms and five bathrooms across 3,690 square feet of living area.

It is unclear who the home’s new owner is. According to town property records, Arthur T. Murphy Jr., the home’s previous owner, had owned the property since 1999. He purchased the home for $1.3 million at the time.

- Advertisement -

The town has valued the home at $4.8 million, according to property records.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.