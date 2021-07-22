Westport Point home sells for $3.65M, $1M over list price

WESTPORT – A single-family home in Westport Point has sold for $3.65 million, the fourth-highest single-family home sale in more than 20 years for the town.

The property is at 2015 Main Road. The seller was represented by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. The buyer was represented by Equity Real Estate.

The house sold for more than $1 million over asking price. It received five offers. The waterfront home is on 1 acre and was designed to accommodate views of a nearby river.

Mary MacDonald is a PBN contributing writer.

