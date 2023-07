Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

ONE NEIGHBORHOOD BUILDERS Top executive: Jennifer Hawkins, president and executive director Year founded: 1988 Mission statement: ONE Neighborhood Builders has established itself as a community development leader in Rhode Island. It develops affordable housing and engages neighbors across Greater Providence to cultivate safe, healthy and vibrant communities. 2021 revenue: $10.4 million BOARD MEMBERS: Lorraine Lalli,…