Wiley Center backs new legislation to cap energy bills for low-income residents

By
-
MEMBERS OF THE George Wiley Center are pictured at the R.I. Statehouse. The nonprofit is backing legislation that was reintroduced to cap energy bills for low-income residents through the implementation of a Percentage of Income Payment Plan. / COURTESY GEORGE WILEY CENTER

PROVIDENCE – The George Wiley Center, a statewide energy justice and anti-poverty nonprofit organization, is backing proposed legislation that would cap energy bills for low-income residents in Rhode Island. A House bill filed on Jan. 31 and referred to the House Corporations Committee reintroduces an effort from last year to institute a Percentage of Income

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display