Will higher interest rates cool the housing market?

What goes down, must come up. That will apply to mortgage rates, which have begun to climb after hitting historic lows in 2021 and are expected to continue to rise through the end of the year amid upcoming interest rate hikes. Will this put the red-hot housing market on ice? Probably not, say local mortgage…