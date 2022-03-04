Will higher interest rates cool the housing market?

By
-
DEMANDING JOB: Stephen Tetzner, founder and managing partner of Homestar Mortgage Inc., says 2021 was the busiest of his 46 years in the mortgage industry. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
DEMANDING JOB: Stephen Tetzner, founder and managing partner of Homestar Mortgage Inc., says 2021 was the busiest of his 46 years in the mortgage industry. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
What goes down, must come up. That will apply to mortgage rates, which have begun to climb after hitting historic lows in 2021 and are expected to continue to rise through the end of the year amid upcoming interest rate hikes. Will this put the red-hot housing market on ice? Probably not, say local mortgage…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display