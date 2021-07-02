Will new state mandates for equal pay for women and minorities significantly change how they are paid in Rhode Island?

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY has passed new mandates on equal pay in Rhode Island for women and minorities. / PBN FILE PHOTO/NICOLE DOTZENROD

The General Assembly has approved legislation mandating equal pay for women and minorities by updating the Equal Pay Act of 1963.

The legislation, which is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, seeks to close gaps in Rhode Island’s existing wage discrimination laws.

The R.I. Department of Labor and Training can bring legal action against an employer for an inequity claim. Employers liable for a civil penalty would face fines of up to $5,000.

But the changes also include some protections for employers, including identifying when it is OK to pay an employee differently than someone else doing a similar job.

Employers will get a year-and-a-half to implement the policy changes.

