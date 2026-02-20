Will proposal to use Newport airport property for housing ever take flight?

By
-
MEMBERS OF THE MIDDLETOWN Affordable Housing Committee have floated the idea of closing the Newport State Airport, which is located in town, and using many of the 241 acres to build housing. SCREENSHOT NEWPORT STATE AIRPORT WEBSITE
MEMBERS OF THE MIDDLETOWN Affordable Housing Committee have floated the idea of closing the Newport State Airport, which is located in town, and using many of the 241 acres to build housing. / SCREENSHOT NEWPORT STATE AIRPORT WEBSITE

Fed up with the pace of housing development on Aquidneck Island, some Middletown residents are pushing for the closure of Newport State Airport with an eye toward using the land to build affordable housing. In a Feb. 5 meeting with state housing officials, the Middletown Affordable Housing Committee presented its recommendation that the airport, located

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display